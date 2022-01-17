Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.86) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WKP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.25) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.10) to GBX 920 ($12.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.09) to GBX 850 ($11.54) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 907 ($12.31).

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 854.50 ($11.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 698 ($9.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 979 ($13.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 826.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 857.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.68.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

