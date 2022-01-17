BarnBridge Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.90 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. BarnBridge has a market cap of $78.43 million and $8.90 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.58 or 0.00034459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,378,113 coins. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BarnBridge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

