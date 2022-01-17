Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

