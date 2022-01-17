BASIC (BASIC) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $36.05 million and $1.10 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

