Bata Trading 74.4% Lower This Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $173,148.73 and approximately $106.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bata has traded 74.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

