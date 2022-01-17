Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Head-To-Head Survey

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baytex Energy and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Vantage Drilling -103.58% -40.03% -17.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baytex Energy and Vantage Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.79 -$1.82 billion $1.80 2.00 Vantage Drilling $126.86 million 0.00 -$276.72 million ($10.03) N/A

Vantage Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baytex Energy. Vantage Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Baytex Energy and Vantage Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13 Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Vantage Drilling on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Co. engages in the operation of a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers. The company was founded on November 14, 2007 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.