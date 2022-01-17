BCE (TSE:BCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.25

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$67.25 and last traded at C$67.13, with a volume of 640772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.45.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.98 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.15.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 105.32%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

