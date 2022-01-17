Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Cap of $531,320.49

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $531,320.49 and $9,403.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00033323 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

