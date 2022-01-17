Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

