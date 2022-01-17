Beam (BEAM) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Beam has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $47.04 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 105,778,000 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

