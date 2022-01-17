Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post $2.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 million. Beam Global reported sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $8.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of BEEM opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of -0.10. Beam Global has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $71.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

