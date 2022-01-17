Bella Protocol Price Hits $1.26 on Top Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $60.28 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.