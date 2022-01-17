Belt (BELT) Tops One Day Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00060997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07623195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.22 or 0.99721854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00068838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007721 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

