Belt Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $352,484.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $352,484.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00004665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.89 or 0.07546031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,024.10 or 0.99850731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00068424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007757 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

