Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €197.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €197.00 ($223.86) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €176.00 ($200.00).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting €176.10 ($200.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,300 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €155.92. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.