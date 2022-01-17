Berenberg Bank Reiterates €155.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €155.00 ($176.14) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEG. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($180.45) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €144.07 ($163.72).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien stock traded down €0.80 ($0.91) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €117.45 ($133.47). The stock had a trading volume of 126,652 shares. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($111.93). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €127.71.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.