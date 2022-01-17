Berenberg Bank Reiterates €324.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €324.00 ($368.18) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €283.91 ($322.62).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

