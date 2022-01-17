Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Befesa alerts:

BFSA stock traded down €0.50 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €68.20 ($77.50). 72,318 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €51.20 ($58.18) and a fifty-two week high of €72.90 ($82.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.65.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.