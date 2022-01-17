Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires 2,036 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $468.69. 3,665,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,000. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $441.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.11 and a 200 day moving average of $436.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

