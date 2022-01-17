Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires 4,164 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $57,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,810. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.24. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

