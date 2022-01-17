Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires 4,498 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,474,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.