Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires 7,520 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.67. 8,838,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,021. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

