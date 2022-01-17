Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 186,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,051,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,235,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $405,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.16.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $14.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.00. 6,336,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.55 and its 200 day moving average is $357.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

