Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $6.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.45. 1,628,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,530. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $202.32 and a 52-week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.