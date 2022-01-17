Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after buying an additional 346,517 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $175.64. 4,474,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.94. The company has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.