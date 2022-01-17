Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 11,900 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth $139,000. Ossiam increased its position in US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth $175,000.

US Foods stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. 1,695,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

