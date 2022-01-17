Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 2,743 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.31. 3,170,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

