Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 4,498 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.94.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $6.84 on Monday, hitting $192.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $143.10 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

