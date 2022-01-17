Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 4,531 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.18. 2,209,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

