Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

NYSE:JPM traded down $10.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,158,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,020. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

