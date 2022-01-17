Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in American Water Works by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $4.52 on Monday, reaching $163.57. 1,568,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,560. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

