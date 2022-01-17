Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $432.36. 1,400,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

