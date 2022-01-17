Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 56,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,001,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $594.80. 2,426,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $636.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

