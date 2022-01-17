Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $67.41. 6,997,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,930. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

