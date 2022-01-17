Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.24. 1,291,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,009,847 shares of company stock valued at $389,142,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.