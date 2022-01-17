Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.27. 2,525,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

