Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,339,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 37.3% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in WEX by 16.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in WEX by 7.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.22. 17,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,190. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

