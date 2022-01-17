Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cintas by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cintas by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Cintas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Cintas by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $397.45. The company had a trading volume of 426,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,660. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

