Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 86,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,790. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.64. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $65.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

