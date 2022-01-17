Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $239.60. 391,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,530. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.09 and a 200 day moving average of $219.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.48.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

