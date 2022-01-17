Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $531.02. 3,237,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.17, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

