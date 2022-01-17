Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 167.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

ROST stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.56 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

