Bessemer Securities LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

Match Group stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,010. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.91.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.