Bessemer Securities LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $3.12 on Monday, hitting $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,946,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,790. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $86.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.26.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

