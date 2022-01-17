Bessemer Securities LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $594.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,990. The company has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $636.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

