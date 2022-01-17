Bessemer Securities LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.41.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $178.42. 14,374,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,536,880. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $175.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.36. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

