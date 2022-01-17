Bessemer Securities LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,030,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The company has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.48. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

