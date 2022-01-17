Bessemer Securities LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.12. 4,125,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,640. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

