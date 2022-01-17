Bessemer Securities LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,601,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,337,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,210.45.

GOOG traded up $13.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,795.73. 1,191,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,904.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,822.78. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,584 shares of company stock valued at $397,117,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

