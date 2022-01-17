Bessemer Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 196.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $8.40 on Monday, hitting $215.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $216.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

